Cambridge Jenkins, III Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Cambridge Jenkins, III, 69, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cambridge is survived by his loving son, Cambridge Jenkins, IV; mother, Edna R. Jenkins; siblings: Robert L. Jenkins, Donald Jenkins and Monica J. Woodward; uncle, Dr. Waymon Robinson; aunts, Carol Robinson and Evelyn Waters; nieces: Kourtney C. Woodward and Haley Woodward; nephews, Robert Jenkins, Jr. and Jeffrey Jenkins; sister-in-law, Osie Jenkins; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Cambridge Jenkins, Jr., siblings, Camilla Roe Jenkins and Deborah Jenkins; paternal grandparents, Cambridge Jenkins, Sr. and Vivian Fordham Jenkins and maternal grandparents, Evelina Carruthers and Leroy Robinson. Family and friends may visit 2331 Old Georgetown Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations in memory of Cambridge to: My Sister's House (Domestic Abuse Shelter), P.O. Box 71171, North Charleston, SC 29415 or St. Patrick Catholic Church, 134 St. Phillip St., Charleston, SC 29403. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
