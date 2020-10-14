Canetha Richardson Charleston - Mrs. Canetha J. Richardson, 82, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Residence: Charleston, SC. Mrs. Richardson is the widow of Mr. Leslie "Sonny" Richardson; daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William H. and Dorothy Mack Stevens; mother of Ms. Karen R. Richardson and Mr. Rodney L. Richardson; and the sister of Ms. Claudette H. Stevens. Mrs. Richardson was a Clerical Assistant for the former Bellsouth of New York City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
