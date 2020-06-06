Captain Charles "Chuck" R. Vath MT. PLEASANT - Captain Charles "Chuck" R. Vath (United States Navy, retired), age 84, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on January 9, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 22, 1935, Chuck attended college at Kent State University in Ohio and graduated from Western Reserve University of Cleveland, OH, with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Biology and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He began his Naval Dental career in July of 1962, serving as an assistant Dental Officer at the Naval Station Great Lakes. He would go on to serve as a Dentist in the United States Navy until his retirement in September of 1993, attaining the rank of Captain in 1984. His time in service of his country took him to Norfolk, VA (several times), Bethesda, MD, Okinawa, Japan, and finally Charleston, SC, where he retired. In addition to his duties on land, Captain Vath served as Dental Officer aboard the USS America (CVA 66) from 1967 to 1969 and the USS Shenandoah (AD 26) from 1972 to 1974. While assigned to the USS America, the aircraft carrier deployed from Hampton Roads in April of 1968 and, over the course of six months, spent 112 days off the coast of Vietnam. After his retirement from active duty, Chuck continued to volunteer at the Naval Health Clinic located at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Dr. Vath is survived by his wife, Mary E. Vath, his daughter, Laura Kaiser, his grandson Daniel Kaiser. Captain Vath will be buried at sea by the United States Navy. Donations may be made in his honor to either his alma mater, Case Western University Dental School, or the Military Officers Association of America. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.