Captain Dwight M. Agnew USN Ret. Jr.

Captain Dwight M. Agnew, Jr. USN Ret. Hanahan - The family and friends of Captain Dwight Agnew, Jr., USN Ret. are invited to attend services on Wed, Aug 28, at 3:00 pm, at the All Saints Chapel, Naval Weapons Station, to be followed by a reception at the Fellowship Hall, in the Reagan building, where the family will receive friends. There will be a private internment at a later time at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please give to the Charleston Vietnam Veterans Assn., Chapter #780, 520 Folley Rd #282, Charleston, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
