|
|
Captain Larry Bruce Sample ANDERSON, SC - Captain Larry Bruce Sample, 66, died March 19, 2020 in the presence of family in Anderson, SC. Born in Saluda, SC, he was the son of the late Sheppard Dewey Sample and the late Ophelia Harris Sample Risinger. Surviving are two sisters, Rebecca Forrest (Ernest) of Clinton and Brenda Wall (Virgil) of Greenwood, nephews Shannon Forrest (Amanda), Alex Forrest and Trey Wall, a niece, Melanie Wall, and six grandnephews, Jacob Forrest, Caleb Forrest, Joshua Forrest, Andrew Forrest, Evan Howard and Alexander Forrest. Upon graduation from Saluda High School, in Saluda, SC, Larry attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Fla. He was an accomplished artist, and worked for several years in Atlanta in marketing. He moved from Atlanta to Maine, and became a lobster fisherman in the North Atlantic where he fell in love with the sea. After several years in Maine, he moved back to SC, and entered the insurance industry as an agency owner, and made his home in Charleston, SC. During this time he achieved his USCG Captain's license, and eventually left the insurance industry to pursue a full time career on the water, founding Open Ocean Yacht Delivery and Maintenance based in Charleston, SC. Larry travelled to many countries, delivered yachts all over the world, and sailed as far away as Australia. He enjoyed sailboat racing and horseback riding, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Larry lived a full life, filled with family and friends, and always a taste for adventure. He will be missed by many. Due to current state restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date this year and his ashes will be scattered at sea. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020