Captain Wynn Allen Harding (USN, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - Captain Wynn Allen Harding, US Navy (Ret.), 74, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, beloved husband of Patricia Jeanne Flaherty Harding, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 31, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mt Pleasant 29466 at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date in California. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Born January 25, 1945 in Evanston, Illinois, he was the oldest of four sons of the late William Allen Harding and the late Geraldine Wynn Harding. He was a submariner and retired as a Captain in the United States Navy. Wynn lived his faith and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, served on parish council and was instrumental in the planning and building of the new church. He was active in the community including serving the poor through the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Wynn adored his family and jumped at any opportunity for family time, especially fishing, golfing, discussing world events with his sons and visiting historical parks and sites with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Jeanne Flaherty Harding; two sons, Terrance Harding (Lindsay) of San Diego, CA and Andrew Harding (Kimberle) of Harrisonburg, VA; three brothers: Rick Harding of Baton Rouge, LA, Dean Harding of Miami, FL and Michael Harding of Atlanta, GA; and four grandchildren, Logan and Tucker and William and Sophia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 1662 Ingram Road, Charleston, SC, 29407 www.charitiessc.org or Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852, www.fisherhouse.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston





