Carl E. Hutchens GOOSE CREEK - Carl Eugene Hutchens, 66, died on August 11. Carl was born in California, the son of a United States Marine. Immediately after high school, he joined the military and made the Navy his career. While in the Navy, he was a trainer in the operation and repair of periscopes and telescopes. This led to a lifelong passion for astronomy. He shared his love of astronomy whenever he could. Carl was also a highly trained cryptologic technician and he served in the Gulf War Navy aboard a mine sweeper. He retired as a Master Chief. Upon leaving the military, he opened Hutch Systems and served the low country as a computer and electronics expert. He also enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his children, Jermie E. Hutchens, Stephanie Hutchens, Christopher E. Hutchens, and Turner Nicolas Templeton. His grandchildren are McKinzie Hutchens and Kateline Hutchens. He attended North Point Church and Northwoods Assembly where he was involved in the singles ministry. After many years of diligent work, he was ordained a minister by the Rev. Michael Lowry. As a part of his ministry to the church singles, he cooked meals for the meetings, repaired automobiles, home appliances, and made home repairs. He was a man who truly enjoyed helping others. Carl is deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Carl's life will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Simplicity Chapel, located at 7475 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, S.C. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston