Chaplain (Colonel) Carl E. Tolbert SUMMERVILLE - Chaplain (Colonel) Carl E. Tolbert was born in Antlers, Oklahoma on February 27, 1929, to Mary Agnes Bradley and Carl L. Tolbert. He died May 9, 2020. He graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor's degree, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Bachelor of Divinity degree and East Texas State College with a Master of Arts in counseling. He joined the United States Army in 1956 as a chaplain, where he served for 27 years. He received a year of training at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda Maryland for Clinical Pastor Education. He served as Director of Training at the Army Chaplain's School. He served as the post chaplain in Germany and many other assignments. He served in Vietnam, where he received the Army's highest non-combatant award, the Soldiers Medal, for saving a young soldier's life when the soldier wanted to kill himself with a hand grenade. After the army he was the director of PCAS, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Clearwater, Florida. He was a man of great faith and knew that God was always there. He was preceded in death by his son, James Tolbert. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Patricia Tolbert, daughter, Catherine Mergele, sons, Craig Garrison and Jonathan Tolbert, daughter-in-law, Kelly Tolbert, and mother-in-law, Joyce Willis. He was a loving husband, father, step-father and son-in-law. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He was a pastor, an elder, a leader and a servant. He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. Memorials may be sent to Summerville Presbyterian Church where he was a member. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.