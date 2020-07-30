1/
Carl Grant
Carl Grant CONYERS, GA - Carl Maxie Grant, 69 of Conyers Georgia, formerly of Ravenel, SC and Joshua Tree, California, enter into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020. Son of the late Helen Grant and William (bill) Jenkins, Sr.; grandson of the late Ethel Crummey Grant. Celebration of life on Friday July 31, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia. Final resting place, Fort Mitchell Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the care of Scoiners Funeral Home, Columbus, Georgia. (706)322-0011. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
