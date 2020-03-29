|
Carl Henry Rourk, Jr. N. Charleston - Carl Henry Rourk, Jr., 77, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Betty Morris Rourk entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 28, 2020. A Private Graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Carl was born October 6, 1942 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Carl Henry Rourk, Sr. and Alma Tuten Rourk. He was a retired AT&T Cable Repair Supervisor. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Rourk of North Charleston, SC; son, Carl Henry Rourk, III (Katy) of Huntsville, AL; daughter, Debra Rourk Braun (David) of Charleston, SC; sister, Gloria Rourk Lowder of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Hannah Gaillard (Kyle), John Henry Braun, Franklin Braun, Emma Rourk and Carl Henry Rourk, IV. Memorials may be made to Charleston Baptist Church, Bread of Life, 13 San Miguel Road, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 30, 2020