Carl Labon Koon Ladson - Carl Labon Koon, 77, of Ladson, husband of Judy Crawford Koon, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, January 14th from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15th at 11 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. A private burial will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Labon was born on July 13, 1942 in Gilbert, SC, son of the late Ansel Cleburn and Lillian Bouknight Koon. He was the founder of Quality First Insulation Systems. Labon was a member of Miles Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Judy, are three children: Maggie Koon Jennings (Kyle) of Sylva/Franklin, NC, Stan Koon (Lisa) of Batesburg, and Randy Koon (Missy) of Boiling Springs; nine grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and three siblings: Zelma Craps (Leo) of Gilbert, Harold Koon of Gilbert, and Marilyn Bedenbaugh (David) of Leesville. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one son, Steve Koon; and one sister, Myrle Jaco.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020