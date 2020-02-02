|
Carl Latta Espy, Jr. DUNWOODY, GA - Carl Latta Espy Jr., 91, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away peacefully January 28, 2020. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Carl was born in Jacksonville, FL, on February 22, 1928. The son of Carl and May Espy, he attended Charleston High School in Charleston, SC and was a four-year letterman, two-year captain, and all-state football player. His on-the-field success led to a scholarship at Wofford University in South Carolina. After two years at Wofford, Carl married Mary Fryar in July 1948. They soon became parents, and Carl's newfound responsibilities saw him transfer to Auburn University, where he completed his degree. Upon graduation, Carl enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. While on ROTC duty, he received his master's in business education at Eastern Kentucky University in 1962. He later went on to complete 30 hours above his master's in business education at George Washington University while serving at the Pentagon. He retired from military service in 1972 as a proud Vietnam War Veteran and Lieutenant Colonel. During his time in the Army, he received many commendations, including the Bronze Star. After his last Army ROTC assignment at Georgia State University, Carl continued his employment with GSU in the Business School. In 1978, at the age of 50, he completed his first of many Peachtree Road Races. Carl's life post-retirement was filled with the love of his family, volunteering as an English As A Second- Language teacher, membership in the World War II Roundtable, Sons of the American Revolution and United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, GA. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow members at the Berkeley Hills Country Club. Carl's cherished wife Mary passed away in September 1997. He later remarried Shirley Smelter in 2003. Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Latrelle Harrell; brother, Paul; and granddaughter, Hagen. He is survived by his wife Shirley; sons, Carl Espy III (wife Gwynne), Richard Espy, and David Espy (wife Margaret); three granddaughters, Parke Jones, Kelly Hopkins, and Brittany Davalos; and sister, Louise Prescott. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5501 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA. Following the visitation, a military motorcade will escort funeral attendees to the burial service at 1 pm at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens, Canton GA. Flowers may be sent to the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020