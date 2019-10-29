Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Michael Cordovano. View Sign Service Information Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue Greensboro , NC 27410 (336)-299-9171 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue Greensboro , NC 27410 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue Greensboro , NC 27410 View Map Interment Following Services Westminster Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 3601 Whitehurst Road Greensboro , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Michael Cordovano GREENSBORO, NC - Carl M. Cordovano, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on October 17, 2019 from complications associated with pulmonary fibrosis. Carl was born on May 10, 1935 in Buffalo, NY to the late Paul Cordovano and Angela Milano Cordovano. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mimmack Logue Cordovano, his sister Rose Marie Lemon, and brother, Michael Cordovano. Carl is survived by his daughter Kim Logue (Alexandria, VA), sister-in-law Velma Cordovano (Michael), sister-in-law Patricia Mimmack Edwins (Doug), and numerous nieces and nephews across the U.S. He is also survived by his and Shirley's long-time friend Diana Logan, who has been of great comfort and support during not only his own short illness, but the lengthy illness of his dear wife. And lastly, Carl is survived by his beloved and faithful canine (Maltese) companion of 15 years, Max. Carl was a life-long employee in the telecommunications industry, having worked for Rochester Telephone, Buffalo Telephone, Western Electric, and AT&T from where he retired in 1989. The day after his retirement and due to his expertise in the field, Carl was immediately hired by Western Electric of Saudi Arabia. Carl's professional career took him to locales such as Washington, D.C (where he and Shirley met), Charleston, SC, Kuwait, Germany, and finally, Saudi Arabia. While living in Summerville, SC, Carl became active in the local community, having served as the Chairman of the Dorchester County Republican Party, being a member of Sertoma, serving as the President of the King's Grant Homeowners' Association, and numerous other community-related activities. Along with his wife and daughter, his home and heart was opened to numerous foster children from the local area. He gave freely of his time, love, and heart, treating each child as his own and providing for them in ways they had never before known. Carl's work as a Project Manager for AT&T took him to places around the world, leading him to experiences and friendships that would serve him well for the next 30+ years and provide him with memories enough for several lifetimes. He had a passion for his work and it showed. He was deeply respected not only by his co-workers, but by everyone with whom he had contact - especially the host-country nationals in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He dined with royalty - brought into the inner circles by the many who respected him as a friend and a man of great integrity. His tenure overseas brought him great joy and experiences and opportunities that he never could have imagined. He was dedicated to his family beyond measure and the life lessons he taught to everyone continues to this day. His passions and interests included travelling the world with his wife, woodworking, and tinkering with and fixing things - everything. His mind was sharp and inquisitive - he studied methodically, always wanting to know how things worked and how to make them better. He would take things apart and put them back together, often improving the item, no matter what it was. He had integrity beyond measure - he was respected, admired, and most of all, loved. Carl's entire family would once again like to recognize and thank Melanie Fuqua and Maura Barber of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for their love, care, and support of Carl during his final days. They brought great comfort to him not only during his own short illness, but certainly during the final year of Shirley's life. There is no doubt that they are the most wonderful and caring angels here on Earth. Visitation and a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carl's life. Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 10:45am, with services at the Chapel beginning at 11:00am. Interment will take place directly following at the Westminster Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your locally owned animal shelter or the Salvation Army. Forbis and Dick is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at



