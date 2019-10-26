Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home 2180 Greenridge Rd North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-572-2339 Service 11:30 AM St. Luke's Lutheran Church 206 Central Avenue Summerville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pastor Carl Ritchie Summerville - Pastor Carl Ritchie, 87, of Summerville, SC passed away peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family. He was born in Charlotte, NC to Hubert E. Ritchie and Eloise McKenzie Ritchie and attended Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, NC and the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, SC. He diligently pastored congregations in North Carolina, Florida and South Carolina for 60 years for the ELCA Lutheran Church preaching grace with his own brand of humor. He moved to Summerville in 1986 to build A Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Sangaree. He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 64 years, Mary Frances Brown Ritchie who faithfully encouraged and shared his intense passion for ministry. Surviving daughters are Mary Woods (Lennis) of Goose Creek, Deborah Fox (Sheldon) of Raleigh, NC and Martha Mountain of Summerville. Torstein Bremset of Norway was like a son. Carl's legacy also includes six grandchildren (Erin, Josh, Bryan, Shaun, Matthew, and Chelsea), a step-grandchild, Diana, and five great-grandchildren (Sean, Andrew, JB, Payton, and JR) who enjoyed their Pop's genuine love, unique wit and interesting stories. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by a son, Luther Hubert Ritchie, two sisters and a brother. He was a passionate disciple of Jesus Christ and his final years were spent in unofficial service for the Lord - touching all he encountered with his deep faith. A Witness to the Resurrection Service will be held at St Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483, at 11:30 Monday, October 28th. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. The family would like to express gratitude for the care Carl received from Heartland Hospice and ComForCare and the staff who became like family in his final days. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



