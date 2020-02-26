|
|
CW3 Carl Walter Jacques, Sr., US Army Ret. N. Charleston - CW3 Carl Walter Jacques, Sr., US Army Ret., 82, of North Charleston, SC, husband of Patricia Marie Wren Jacques entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road at 1:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Jacques Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Carl was born July 30, 1937 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Albert Benjamin Jacques, Sr. and the late Jane Woods Jacques. He was a retired Chief Warrant Officer in the US Army and a long-time member of Old Fort Baptist Church Sunday School and Choir. He served in Vietnam and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jacques; son, Carl "Chip" Walter (Sheree) Jacques, Jr. of Harleyville, SC; two daughters, Christine Jacques (Michael) Wheeler of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Lyn Jacques Ham of Goose Creek, SC; two sisters, Betty Jacques Wickert of Hanahan, SC and Doris Jacques Elliott of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Edward B. (Karen) Jacques of Orlando, FL and Frank H. (Golda) Jacques of Cottageville, SC; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert B. Jacques, Jr. Memorials may be made to Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC, 29485. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020