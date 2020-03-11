|
Carlisle Nelson Forte Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Carlisle Nelson Forte are invited to attend his graveside service at Wilson Cemetery on Friday, March 13 at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow at Ocean Grove United Methodist Church, Awendaw, SC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson Foundation, parkinson.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020