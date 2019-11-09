In Loving Memory And Happy 84th Birthday To My Very Special Husband In Heaven CARLISLE S. CARTER SR. Nov. 10, 1935 ~ Sept. 12, 2018 A special day to celebrate, a special husband. I enjoyed 64 birthdays with you and the last two God had other plans, so until we meet again, I have a special angel watching over me every day. God made me a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind with more love and affection thank anyone could ever wish to find. My darling husband had a heart of solid gold, that gave me wonderful memories, only my heart can hold. Gone are the days we used to share But in my heart you're always there Gone is the one I love so dear Silent is the voice I loved to hear Too far away for sight or speech, But not too far for my love to reach Sweet memories are so clear In my thoughts you're always near. Missed and loved forever Your loving wife, Anna Margaret



