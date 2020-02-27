|
|
Carlton Hemingway CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Carlton Bernard Hemingway and his siblings; Frenchie E. Hemingway, Terrie Rivers, Robin Gail Hemingway and Frank Hemingway, Jr.; nieces, nephews, cousins are invited to attend his Commemorative Services on Friday evening, February 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. in our chapel, with inhumation following on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. in Monrovia Cemetery. North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC is serving the Hemingway family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020