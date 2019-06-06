|
Reverend Carlton Jackson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Reverend Carlton Jackson are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3317 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, North Charleston, SC. Christian Wake Service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church; the family will be receiving friends from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Reverend Jackson is survived by a devoted wife, Deaconess Clorette McCullough-Jackson; two supportive sons, James Alexander "Alex" Jackson and Marcus Jackson; a loving daughter, Francesca Maliya Jackson of Charleston, South Carolina; four sisters, Reverend Berta Mott of Roselle, New Jersey, Mariah Wirak (Donald) of Bowie, Maryland, Sandra Hall of Americus, Georgia and Carolyn P. Jackson of Rochester, New York; one brother, Willie Jackson Sr. (Sandra) of Orange Park, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Clara Vereen Jackson of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Deborah Jackson of Norwalk, California along with a host of nieces, nephews; other devoted relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019