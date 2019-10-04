Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlton N. Fraylick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Carlton N. Fraylick WASHINGTON, D.C. - Carlton Newby Fraylick, 87, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, DC. He was born June 5, 1932 in Vance, SC. His parents were Hobson and Aurelia Rast Fraylick. He was predeceased by two brothers, Hobson, Jr. and Norbert and a sister Juanita Faulkenberry. Surviving are a sister-in-law, Jean Fraylick of Eutawville, SC and brother-in-law, Calvin Faulkenberry of Columbia, SC. He also had many nieces, nephews and friends whom he considered family through Jesus. Carlton was born and raised on a farm at Bulls Station, Vance, SC. He lived there until moving to the Armed Forces Retirement Home in 2007. Mr. Fraylick attended public schools in Vance and Holly Hill and continued his education as a Culinary Specialist in the US Navy. During his time in the Navy, he traveled to twenty-three foreign countries. He also was able to continue his love of meeting people and was privileged to prepare meals for others, including many US Presidential families and four Royal families from around the world. After returning from his Navy service, Carlton served as Vance Postal Carrier until retirement. Carlton continued his love for others when returning home after serving his country by continuing to host many groups such as tree planters, hunters, AmeriCorp., The Emmaus Road, school workers and family at Bull Station. He also enjoyed the simple, country life where he could befriend numerous animals, especially his dogs. Carlton left this world, having enjoyed his family and friends and most of life, but not rough waters. His final hope was that his loved one's lives with him would continue as they spend eternity together. A memorial service will be held at Providence United Methodist Church, Holly Hill, SC at a later date. Memorials may be made to Clemmers Ministries or The Grace Home, c/o Providence UMC 4833 Old State Rd. Holly Hill, SC 29059. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close