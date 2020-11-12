Carlton "Tyrone" Smalls McClellanville, SC - Mr. Carlton Cornelius "Tyrone" Smalls, 51, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Residence: 1088 Ardell Lane, McClellanville, SC 29458. The relatives of Mr. Smalls will celebrate his life at a Graveside Service on Saturday, November 14, 2020 1:30 PM at St. James AME Church Cemetery. Mr. Smalls is survived by his godchildren: Jordan M. Lowe and Cayden Cook; blended family of siblings: Lillian Young, Albertha Sanders (David), Rev. Jeannine Smalls, Rev. Joseph Smalls, Rev. Debra Smalls-Gardener (Winston), Rev. Patricia Middleton, Jacqueline Smalls, John Michael Smalls, Harrison Coaxum (Mary), Eugene Simmons (Mary), Josephine Sidbury (Furman), Rufus Coaxum (Saundra), Hestella Brown (Wilford), Emma Jean Gary (Nathaniel), Christenia Garrett (Moses), Rogerstine Coaxum (Doorest), Thomas Coaxum, and Vanessa Robinson (Ronald); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Coaxum; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Rev. James Coaxum, Jr. and Thomas Coaxum. Viewing for Mr. Smalls will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:30 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Smalls was the Director of Revenue Cycle Operations at RWJ Barnabas Health. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the home. However, you may send condolences and flowers to the residence address listed above. Condolences may be left for the family in our digital guestbook at www.wmsmmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.
