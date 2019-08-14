Carlton Smashum HOLLYWOOD, SC - Carlton Smashum , entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2019 at a local hospital. He is the husband of the Dorothy Haynes Butler Smashum and father of Blondell Smashum Glenn (James) Earl Smashum, Joyce Smashum Lewis (Thomas), Keith White, Gail Smalls, Monica Glover, the late Carlton Curtis Smashum, Jr., and the late Thomas Smashum. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 7173 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC., 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Funeral notice will be announced at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019