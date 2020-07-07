1/
Carmen Colon
1958 - 2020
Carmen Colon Mt. Pleasant - Carmen Colon, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Edward J. Colon, Jr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 4, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Christ Our King Catholic Church with the Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Mrs. Colon was born April 12, 1958, in the Dominican Republic, a daughter of the late Miguel and Mercedes Fernandez. She was employed as a client specialist at Talbots and was an active member of Christ Our King Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Edward J. Colon Jr.; two daughters, Jennifer Colon and Christina Colon; a son, Edward J. Colon, III all of Mt. Pleasant; two brothers, Cirillo Fernandez and Miguel Fernandez. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Kelly Crowley
July 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Carmen's family. I worked with Carmen at Talbots and feel so blessed to have known her! She was such a light every day! Her love for and pride in her family was always evident. I will miss her smile and concern for all. Carmen will always be in my heart!
Love,
Ellen
Ellen Rubino
Friend
