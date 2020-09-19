Carmen T. Rosario CHARLESTON - Recent Charleston resident, Carmen T. Rosario, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Carmen was predeceased by Joe, her loving husband of 52 years, her parents, Antonia Rodriguez and Rafael Reyes, and brother, Rafael, Jr. She is survived by sons, Anthony (Dawn) of AK, and Daniel (Deborah) of SC; grandchildren, Kelle, Devin, Austin, Erin, Lucas, Ali and Julia of AK; grandchildren, Jaron and Adeleine of SC; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Olga (Alfredo) Arroyo and Miriam (Victor) Guarino of NY; brother, Felix (Carmita) Rodriguez of DE; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carmen was born on September 20, 1940 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and moved to Brooklyn, NY as a child. It was there that she met and married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Mr. Jose "Joe" Antonio Rosario, and became a licensed Cosmetologist. Her successful career began in NY and continued in Miami Beach, FL, when she moved there with her family. After many years beautifying her clients, she made a career transition and became an MTA Transit Information Agent, working alongside her lifelong best friend, Betty Accove, until her retirement. Her family then relocated to scenic Alaska, spending years enjoying the outdoors, until her husband's passing, when Carmen desired a move back to a warmer climate. In March 2019, she moved to Charleston, SC to be near her son, Danny and his family. Sadly, she suffered a stroke shortly after settling into her new home. She was lovingly cared for by Debi and Danny until her passing. As a devoted spouse, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, Carmen loved her family dearly, and her Jack Russell terriers, Hoshi and AJ. She was a beautiful, insightful, sensitive, funny, vivacious, and creative spirit; loved Latin music and dancing, painting, crafting, and had a terrific green thumb-a lively personality crammed into a 5' frame. She was the go-to person for a fun night on the town, while also being an empathetic, supportive and selfless pillar of strength. She would travel from far at a moments' notice to help someone in need; move to different states to be close to her children, many circumstances where she put the needs of others first before her own. Her caring, loyal and giving nature, and radiant disposition will be missed tremendously. Carmen was our angel, the shining light in our lives, and will always be remembered and loved. She will forever be in our hearts. Arrangements were entrusted to Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. Memorial to be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
