Carol Ann Hartman SUN CITY CENTER, FL - On July 19, 2019, Mrs. Carol Ann Hartman passed away at the age of 75. Carol was born on May 15, 1944, and lived on James Island in South Carolina as a child and then again as an adult while caring for her aging parents. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hartman, Jr.; her parents, O.W. and Elizabeth Earnest; and her sister, Sandra Lunden. She was the mother of three surviving children, Rob, Jeff and Beth, along with 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She has a surviving brother, Jeff, and leaves behind a very special cousin, Nancy, along with many extended family and friends. As an adult, Carol was a homemaker, worked in the medical field as patient receptionist and nursing assistant, and even started a small company of her own. During the latter years of her life, Carol could often be found knitting winter hats for those without or sharing a ride to the doctor or grocery store for neighbors that needed one. Per her wishes, a service for Carol will be held in the fall in West Virginia where she will be interred beside her husband, Harry, in Slanesville. A Mass Intention will be held for her on Sunday, August 11, at 9 AM at the Church of the Nativity (1061 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412), for those that may wish to attend. If anyone wishes to send donations in her memory, please consider making a contribution to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019
