|
|
Carol Ann Mattox N. Charleston - Carol Ann Mattox, 85, of North Charleston, SC, widow of Jack Franklin Mattox, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 22, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road and also Saturday, February 29th one hour prior to the service in Westminster Presbyterian Church. Carol was born July 26, 1934 in New York, NY, daughter of the late Robert Clarkin and the late Charlotte Riedel Clarkin. She was a small business owner. Carol was very active in her church and especially involved with its food ministry. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Mattox McKee of Ladson, SC; son, Anthony E. Mattox, Sr. of Cayce, SC; two grandchildren, Anthony Mattox, Jr. and Wayne McKee. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James F. Clarkin and Robert Clarkin and her grandsons, Michael Mattox and Brent McKee. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020