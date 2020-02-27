Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mattox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Mattox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Mattox Obituary
Carol Ann Mattox N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Carol Ann Mattox will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road and also Saturday, February 29th one hour prior to the service in Westminster Presbyterian Church. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -