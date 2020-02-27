|
Carol Ann Mattox N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Carol Ann Mattox will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road and also Saturday, February 29th one hour prior to the service in Westminster Presbyterian Church. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020