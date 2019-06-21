Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Przybyla. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Memorial service 11:00 AM Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services 209 Sawmill Rd Hillsborough , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Przybyla MT. PLEASANT - August 18, 1944 - June 17, 2019. Carol recently moved on as a result of complications due to heart surgery. She is survived by three sons, Rocco Anthony Przybyla (58) (California), John Robert Przybyla (55) (Michigan), Richard Walter Przybyla (47) (New Hampshire), four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held July 6, 2019 at 11AM at the Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School St. Hillsborough, NH 03244 followed by a celebration of life with family and friends at 209 Sawmill Rd, Hillsborough, NH 03244. All guests are welcome. Carol was a force of nature that knew no limits. In her 74 years she experienced some of the greatest lows that life could possibly offer and celebrated some of the greatest highs. This was evident by her tireless zeal to enjoy the best of every situation. As she proudly used to brag "Daddy always said I was the tough one." Nothing brought a bigger smile than seeing a septuagenarian twerk to Gloria Gaynor's "I will Survive." She enjoyed travel to Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Panama, Bahamas, and almost the entirety of the United States to include Hawaii. She relished telling life stories that would make grandkids blush, her own kids smile, and the entirety of her audience laugh until they cried. There was never a time that a guest experienced an empty plate or a dry glass in her presence. If you ever questioned how she managed to maintain such a positive outlook about everything around her the answer was simple. "Life is not a dress rehearsal. You better enjoy it the first time around." Missed but never forgotten, you continue to make us smile and laugh. We will continue to do so, in this difficult time of loss, because anything else would be contrary to your wishes and the way you chose to celebrate your life... "...True or not true?" Visit our guestbook at



