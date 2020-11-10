1/1
Carol Anna Hiers Eckrich
1935 - 2020
Carol Anna Hiers Eckrich DANIEL ISLAND - Carol Anna Hiers Eckrich passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born April 19, 1935 in New Orleans, LA, to the late Foster and Marie Chesler Hiers and was a resident of Daniel Island, SC, at the time of her passing. She graduated from high school at Louise S. McGehee in New Orleans, LA, and attended college at Pine Manor and Garland in Boston, MA, where she met her husband. She lived in Kalamazoo, MI, from 1965 to 1979, South Haven, MI, until 1987, and Diamondhead, MS, until 2007 when she moved to Daniel Island. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, golfing, gardening, and socializing. She was preceded in death by her brother, Foster P. Hiers, Jr., and son, C. Paul Eckrich, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 64 years of marriage, C. Paul Eckrich; five children, Beth Baker (Dan), Andrew and Greg Eckrich of Kalamazoo, MI, Sue Doty of New Orleans, LA, Todd Eckrich (Patricia) of Hanahan, SC; 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A scriptural service will be held at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Hanahan, SC, on 23 November 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Her remains will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kalamazoo, MI, next to her son's. May you now be richly blessed for all your love and good deeds. You are deeply loved and will be greatly missed. GOD BLESS YOU DEAR MOTHER. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
10:00 AM
Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Hanahan
