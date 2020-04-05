|
Carol C. Kampmeyer CHARLESTON - Carol C. Kampmeyer went home to be with her Lord on April 2, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1942 in Charleston, SC to the late Edwin James and Catherine MacGregor Hearne Carpenter. Carol was a graduate of General William Moultrie High School and Spartanburg Methodist College. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Eric Kampmeyer. Survived by children, Kevin, James and Susan, Scott and Gatia; five grandchildren: James, Anna, Patrick, Andrew, and Meghan; and a sister, Toni C. Childers (Jim) and a nephew, Bryan W. Childers, Greenville, SC., and an aunt, Louise Carpenter. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the caregivers who took such good care of Carol over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Lowcountry, 1064 Gardner Rd., Suite 303, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 6, 2020