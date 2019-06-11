Carol H. Frink FORSYTH COUNTY GA - Carol H. Frink, age 85, of Forsyth County, formerly of Charleston, SC for over 35 years, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Survivors include son, David Frink of Rock Hill, SC; daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and David Barker of Suwanee, Jacqueline and John Haydl of Romania; Arlia Hoffman and partner, Chris Pair of Marietta; sister, Dorothy Coleman of Broken Arrow, OK; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 am at Parkway Baptist Church, 5975 State Bridge Road, Duluth, GA 30097, with Dr. Jim King officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Parkway Baptist Church, 5975 State Bridge Road, Duluth, GA 30097 in Carol's name. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www. ingramfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 12, 2019