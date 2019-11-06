Carol Hope Rush Gossett (1928 - 2019)
Carol Hope Rush Gossett Charleston - Carol Hope Rush Gossett, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Wilson "Buck" Pinkney Gossett, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Born January 18, 1928 in Chester, SC, Carol was one of three children of the late William Geter Rush and the late Frances Isabelle Orr Rush. She was a devoted mother, homemaker and grandmother. Carol was a former member of Wando Baptist Church, Awendaw Baptist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by three sons, Barry Gossett (Fran) of North Charleston, SC, Scott Gossett (Michelle) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Shaune Gossett (Jenny) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Melanie Gossett Sanchez of Earlimart, CA; sister, Nancy Nell Spillars; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, William G. "Billy" Rush and two grandsons. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 7, 2019
