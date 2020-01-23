|
Carol Hunter CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Carol Hunter are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Monday, January 27, 2020, 11:00 am in Nichols Chapel AME Church, 57 Kennedy Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Joseph A. Darby, Pastor. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens; Visitation with the family will be held at the mortuary Sunday from 3pm-5pm. Mrs. Hunter will lie in state at the church 10 am Monday. Mrs. Hunter is survived by her beloved husband, Nathaniel Hunter, Sr; children, Nathaniel Hunter, Jr., Anthony Hunter, Sr (Tammy), Leisa Hunter-Linnen and Eugene J. Pittman Sr; grandchildren, Eric, Anthony Jr, Kamron, Carane, Eugene Jr, London and Bristol; brother, Richard Jenkins; sister, Regina Curry (Henderson); sisters-in-law, Jen Hunter (Willie), Mary Hunter and Albertha Hunter; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC.843-571-2300. . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020