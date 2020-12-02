1/
Carol Johnson Knight
Carol Johnson Knight Hanahan - Carol Johnson, 68, of Hanahan, SC, entered eternal rest and peace Tuesday, December 2, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Carol was born March 13, 1952 in Jacksonville, FL. She is preceased by her father, Donald G. Johnson, mother, Betty J. Johnson and daughter, Carol Rae Phelps. Carol is survived by her son, Donald Edwin (Eddie) Phelps; grandchildren, Luke Phelps, Haylee Phelps, Dale Lee Canterbury, Jr. and Austin Creech. She is also survived by siblings; Nancy H. Naranjo (Ed), Gary W. Johnson (Donna), along with nephew, Nicholas Johnson (Faith), niece, Heather J. Averette (Eric) and great-nieces, Avery Louise Weld and Morgan Taylor Averette. Carol graduated from Hanahan High School, class of 1970, creating a lifetime of memories and friends. Her accomplishments were significant. She was so proud to be Ms. Hanahan, Ms. Talon, head of the varsity cheerleaders, and named one of the top ten seniors. She went on to attend the University of South Carolina. Carol spent her career in the medical field and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends on Friday December 4, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made to MUSC Hollings Cancer Center at 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Memorial Gardens
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8435532228
