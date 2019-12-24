Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Kea Carter


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Kea Carter Obituary
Carol Kea Carter James Island - Carol Kea Carter, 84, of James Island, South Carolina, formerly of Soperten, GA, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 21, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28 in J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Carol was born October 30, 1935 in Dublin, Georgia, daughter of the late Wilbur West Kea and Mildred Newsome Kea. She held a BA degree from Wesleyan College and was a retired office administrator with DHEC. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Carter-Achey (David); granddaughter, Olivia Caroline Achey-DeMonbreun (Cora), all of Charleston; one sister, Donna Kea Shurling (Gerald) of Soperten, GA and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son C. Ray Carter III and sister June Kea Meeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of America, P O Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -