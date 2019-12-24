|
Carol Kea Carter James Island - Carol Kea Carter, 84, of James Island, South Carolina, formerly of Soperten, GA, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 21, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28 in J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Carol was born October 30, 1935 in Dublin, Georgia, daughter of the late Wilbur West Kea and Mildred Newsome Kea. She held a BA degree from Wesleyan College and was a retired office administrator with DHEC. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Carter-Achey (David); granddaughter, Olivia Caroline Achey-DeMonbreun (Cora), all of Charleston; one sister, Donna Kea Shurling (Gerald) of Soperten, GA and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son C. Ray Carter III and sister June Kea Meeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of America, P O Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 25, 2019