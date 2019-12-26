Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Carol Kea Carter Obituary
Carol Kea Carter James Isalnd - The memorial service for Carol Kea Carter will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of America, P O Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019
