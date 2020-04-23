|
Carol Keller Thompson Charleston - Carol Keller Thompson, 66, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of David Wayne Thompson, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Her private Graveside Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Saint James Churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Carol was born November 9, 1953, in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Augustus James Keller and Rita Vose Marlow. She was a retired Civil Service Printing Procurement Specialist. She is survived by her husband, David Wayne Thompson of Charleston, SC; daughters, Erin Marie Haggerty and Melissa Lee Thompson of Charleston, SC, stepsons, David M. and Ryan C. Thompson, numerous step-grandchildren, and brother, James Luther Keller of Cottageville, SC. Memorials may be made to St. James Day School, 1872 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412 or James Island Outreach, 1872-C Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020