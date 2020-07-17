Carol Lee Marshall (Carolee) PALM CITY, FL - Carol Lee Marshall (Carolee) passed away after a short illness on July 11 in her Palm City, Florida home. Carolee was born January 8, 1937, (83), in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to Foster and Thelma Miller. She graduated from Johnstown High School and later Penn State University. Carolee had a lifelong passion for all forms of art. After teaching art for several years, she then had a successful career as a realtor and real estate investor in Pittsburgh and later in the Charleston South Carolina area. Carolee also had a passion for animals and provided a loving forever family home for many strays and rescue dogs. She lived a very active and full life and was blessed to have been able to travel much of the world. Africa was one of her favorite travel excursions. Carolee was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene, Clark, and Ray Miller. She is survived by her three children, Matthew Marshall (Kathy), Adam Marshall (Lea), and Megan Bischel (Joe); her grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Marah, Madison, Millie, Maxx, and Rosalea; her great-grandson, (the cutest of them all) Ri Herrero Marshall; and her loving companion, Thomas Rentoul. Carolee's passion for art, animals, and travel continues with her children and grandchildren. We expect that she already has a beautiful heavenly property with a view, somewhere over the rainbow, and has a table waiting for her beloved family and friends. Considering the current pandemic, a private celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart Florida. (772) 403-4500 https://www.treasurehealth.org/292/Donate
