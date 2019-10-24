Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Carol Lynn Hardee Collins Martin

Carol Lynn Hardee Collins Martin Obituary
Carol Lynn Hardee Collins Martin Summerville - Carol Lynn Hardee Collins Martin, 59, of Summerville, SC, wife of Robin Martin, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. A Visitation with a Prayer Service will be in the Parlor from 3 o'clock until 5 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, October 26, 2019 at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lynn's name may be made to for Breast Cancer, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Lynn was born August 4, 1960 in Conway, SC, the daughter of the late John Coleman Hardee and Margaret McClellan Hardee. She worked in accounting and was a caretaker. In addition to her husband, Robin, of Summerville, SC, Lynn leaves behind her son, Christopher John Collins of Goose Creek, SC; brother, Ronnie Coleman Hardee (Jean) of Cross, SC; sister, Tammy Hardee Purvis (Robbie Hart) of Summerville, SC; three grandchildren, Christian Alexander Collins, Mariah Elizabeth Collins, and Makayla Olivia Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Margaret Ann King, formerly of Conway, SC. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
