Carol Lynn Hardee Collins Martin Summerville - Carol Lynn Hardee Collins Martin, 59, of Summerville, SC, wife of Robin Martin, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. A Visitation with a Prayer Service will be in the Parlor from 3 o'clock until 5 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, October 26, 2019 at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lynn's name may be made to for Breast Cancer, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Lynn was born August 4, 1960 in Conway, SC, the daughter of the late John Coleman Hardee and Margaret McClellan Hardee. She worked in accounting and was a caretaker. In addition to her husband, Robin, of Summerville, SC, Lynn leaves behind her son, Christopher John Collins of Goose Creek, SC; brother, Ronnie Coleman Hardee (Jean) of Cross, SC; sister, Tammy Hardee Purvis (Robbie Hart) of Summerville, SC; three grandchildren, Christian Alexander Collins, Mariah Elizabeth Collins, and Makayla Olivia Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Margaret Ann King, formerly of Conway, SC.
