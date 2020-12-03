1/1
Carol Lynn Jones Champaign
Carol Lynn Jones Champaign HOLLYWOOD, SC - CAROL LYNN JONES CHAMPAIGN, 62, OF HOLLYWOOD, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 2, 2020. She is the beloved mother of Gewana Champaign, grandmother of Jenera, Lamont, Lulu and Gracelynn, daughter of the late Albertha Jones Just and the late Arthur Jones, II, sister of Arthur Jones, III, Patricia Grant, Sarah Walker, and the late Gloria Jones. She also leaves a companion, George Heyward, special cousin, Gail Jones, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of many other relatives and friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 of 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
