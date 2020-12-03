Carol Lynn Jones Champaign HOLLYWOOD, SC - CAROL LYNN JONES CHAMPAIGN, 62, OF HOLLYWOOD, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 2, 2020. She is the beloved mother of Gewana Champaign, grandmother of Jenera, Lamont, Lulu and Gracelynn, daughter of the late Albertha Jones Just and the late Arthur Jones, II, sister of Arthur Jones, III, Patricia Grant, Sarah Walker, and the late Gloria Jones. She also leaves a companion, George Heyward, special cousin, Gail Jones, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of many other relatives and friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 of 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
