Carol Robinson
Carol Robinson Charleston - Mrs. Carol Jean Robinson entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 04, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Robinson is the wife of Elder Otis Robinson, the daughter of the late Quillie Powell and the late Mable Albertha Walker, the loving mother of Mr. Oduis Bonneau of Goose Creek, SC, Mr. Eric Powell of Jacksonville, Florida and Ms. Casey Robinson of Charleston, SC; the sister of;Cheryl Powell (who preceded her in death), Rolene Simmons (Steve) of Charleston, SC, Jametta Cromwell (Paul) of James Island, SC, Mervin Powell (Albertha) of Charleston, SC, Larry Powell (Deloris) of North Charleston, SC and Thomas Powell of Durham, NC; the mother-in-law of Carol Powell, the grandmother of Ashley Powell-McPherson, Steven Bonneau, Cathedra Johnson, Kenneth Andrew Powell, Myles Jenkins, Kenna Powell, Mesiah Powell and Cory Cunningham-Robinson. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Riverview Memorial Park 3515 Azalea Drive North Charleston, SC. A walk thru will be held at the mortuary on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 4 PM-6PM. Services will be live streamed on the mortuary facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY , 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
