Carole Craddock Cottageville, SC - Carole Lynn Craddock, 58, wife to John Clyde Craddock, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The relatives and friends of Carole L. Craddock are invited to attend her Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Oakbrook Chapel at Tri-County Cremation Center, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.tricountycremationcenter.com. Carole was born in New Bern, NC on March 19, 1961, a daughter of Jackie and Betty Gaskins. Carole grew up in Moncks Corner, SC and was a graduate of Berkeley High School. Carole worked as an Advanced EMT for EMS services in Colleton, Hampton, Berkeley, and Bamberg counties. She also worked for Critical Care, Saint Matthews and Coastal Ambulance services. Carole enjoyed cooking, crafting and spending time with her family and friends. Carole will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a kind and concerned friend. She touched many lives with her loving spirit. Carole is survived by her father Jackie Gaskins (Shyrell), her husband, John Craddock, son James Whitley (Amanda), son Steven Whitley, son Joseph Craddock, and daughter Danielle Brady (Allen). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Jackson, Madilyn, Bryce, Sophia, Riley, Mackenzie, Bradyn and Gavin. Carole was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Gaskins as well as her brother, Jackie Gaskins Jr. and her sister Jacqulynn Chapman. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . https://www.cancer.org. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center. 843-821-4888. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary