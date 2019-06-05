Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tri County Cremation Center - Summerville
11000 Dorchester Road
Summerville, SC 29484
843-821-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Craddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Craddock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carole Craddock Obituary
Carole Craddock Cottageville, SC - Carole Lynn Craddock, 58, wife to John Clyde Craddock, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The relatives and friends of Carole L. Craddock are invited to attend her Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Oakbrook Chapel at Tri-County Cremation Center, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.tricountycremationcenter.com. Carole was born in New Bern, NC on March 19, 1961, a daughter of Jackie and Betty Gaskins. Carole grew up in Moncks Corner, SC and was a graduate of Berkeley High School. Carole worked as an Advanced EMT for EMS services in Colleton, Hampton, Berkeley, and Bamberg counties. She also worked for Critical Care, Saint Matthews and Coastal Ambulance services. Carole enjoyed cooking, crafting and spending time with her family and friends. Carole will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a kind and concerned friend. She touched many lives with her loving spirit. Carole is survived by her father Jackie Gaskins (Shyrell), her husband, John Craddock, son James Whitley (Amanda), son Steven Whitley, son Joseph Craddock, and daughter Danielle Brady (Allen). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Jackson, Madilyn, Bryce, Sophia, Riley, Mackenzie, Bradyn and Gavin. Carole was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Gaskins as well as her brother, Jackie Gaskins Jr. and her sister Jacqulynn Chapman. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . https://www.cancer.org. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center. 843-821-4888. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tri County Cremation Center - Summerville
Download Now