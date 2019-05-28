Carole Holly Hill MT. PLEASANT - Carole Holly Hill passed away on May 24, 2019, at her home in Mount Pleasant, SC. She was the wife of Richard Hill. They shared 30 years of marriage together. Born in Hackensack, NJ, she was the daughter of John and Mary Holly and sister to Patricia and John. She graduated from Duquesne University and worked as the Legal Administrator for the law firm of Hedrick Gardner in Charlotte, NC before moving to Charleston, SC in 2010 where she worked in the same capacity for the law firm of Rosen Hagood. She is survived by her spouse, Richard; son, Kevin; stepsons, Richard, Michael and Chris, and grandchildren: Elliott, Madison, Cameron, Sydney and Kieran. She was a member of St. Michael's church in Charleston, SC and an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She will be remembered for her unwavering strength of character, compassionate caring for family and friends, and her joyful presence. The memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 1:00 pm at St. Michael's church on 71 Broad Street , Charleston, SC. Memorial donations, In lieu of flowers, may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019