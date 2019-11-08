Carole Virginia Duncan Eutawville, SC - Carole Virginia Duncan, 76, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2019 with her husband by her side. The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m friends at Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill. Carole was born on November 13, 1942 in Charleston, SC to the late Raymond Hinson and Ollie Mae Quigly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Cindy V. Moore and sister, Deborah Sauls. Carole was a retired realtor who enjoyed reading, gardening and working in her flower beds. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, George Terry Duncan; son, Timothy D. Townson of FL; brothers Thomas Hinson (Bonnie) of Columbia and Andrew Hinson (Sally) of Goose Creek; sister, Mary Gramling (Howard) of Camden; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family request no flowers. Instead, please make a donation to in memory of Carole. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019