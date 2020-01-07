|
Carole Wrachford Florence, SC - Carole Joyce Mayne Wrachford, 77, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Manor, in Florence, SC. Mrs. Wrachford was born in Rowlesburg, WV, a daughter of the late Welsie D. and Rhea Pearl Comp Mayne. She retired from MUSC and was a member of Goose Creek United Methodist Church. Surviving are her loving husband of 59 years, Roy Branson Wrachford, Jr., a daughter, Dina (Mike) Roose and a son, Roy B. Wrachford, III. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC. Flowers can be delivered to the church or memorials may be made to the .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020