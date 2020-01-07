Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cain Funeral Home
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
843-665-7177
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Goose Creek United Methodist Church
142 Red Bank Road
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Wrachford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Wrachford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Wrachford Obituary
Carole Wrachford Florence, SC - Carole Joyce Mayne Wrachford, 77, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Manor, in Florence, SC. Mrs. Wrachford was born in Rowlesburg, WV, a daughter of the late Welsie D. and Rhea Pearl Comp Mayne. She retired from MUSC and was a member of Goose Creek United Methodist Church. Surviving are her loving husband of 59 years, Roy Branson Wrachford, Jr., a daughter, Dina (Mike) Roose and a son, Roy B. Wrachford, III. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC. Flowers can be delivered to the church or memorials may be made to the . Please sign the online guest registry at www.cainfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -