Carolee M. Conti HANAHAN - Carolee M. (Zukas) Conti of Hanahan, SC and Big Coppitt Key, FL passed on August 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Happily married for over 50 years to Carmen Daniel Conti before his passing on October 1, 2016. Carolee is survived by her sons: Dan & Brian Conti; sister, Georgia Hopkins; brother, George Zukas and 6 grandchildren. Carolee was born in Glen Dale, WV on September 24, 1943 and graduated from Moundsville High School. She graduated from West Liberty University. She was an avid crafter, painter and enjoyed walking her dogs with her husband Dan. A private graveside service is scheduled at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Memorial Donations may be made in Carolee's name to the Florida Keys SPCA, 5711 College Rd, Key West, FL 33040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019