CAROLEE SIMMONS LINCOLNVILLE, SC - With regret we inform you that Mrs. Carolee Simmons, of Lincolnville, SC enter into eternal rest, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Mr. Alfred P. Simmons, Sr.; beloved mother of Mr. Alfred P. Simmons, Jr., Mrs. Joyce Turner (Norman), Mr. David Simmons (Patricia), Mrs. Beth S. Greene (Nathaniel Sr.), all of Summerville, SC; Mrs. Paulette Mathis, Winter Garden, FL, Mr. Keith Simmons Sr. (Tammy), Alexandria, LA, Mrs. Tammy Steplight (Rev. Alonzo Jr.), Mr. Craig Simmons, King George, VA, Mrs. Leslie C. Simmons (James Jr.), Lincolnville, SC, Mrs. Kimberly Zeller (Joseph), Acworth, GA, and Mrs. Karene K Abernathy (Gregory), North Charleston, SC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019