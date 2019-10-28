Caroline Bennett Myers N. CHARLESTON - On October 27, 2019, Mrs. Caroline Bennett Myers was called from laber to reward. She was the daughter of the late Mary Bennett and Clarence Mack; the mother of Caroline R. Myers (Antonio Rambert) and Linda Simmons (Andrew); her siblings, Ruthie Rock, Edna Keith Goodman, Mary Keith, Calvin Keith and Roy Keith, grands and great-grand children, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Myers resided at 4322 Purdue Drive, North Chas.., S.C. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home, 4784 Gayner Ave., North Chas., S.C., phone 843-744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019