Caroline Bennett Myers

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Bennett Myers.
Service Information
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-7511
Obituary
Send Flowers

Caroline Bennett Myers N. CHARLESTON - On October 27, 2019, Mrs. Caroline Bennett Myers was called from laber to reward. She was the daughter of the late Mary Bennett and Clarence Mack; the mother of Caroline R. Myers (Antonio Rambert) and Linda Simmons (Andrew); her siblings, Ruthie Rock, Edna Keith Goodman, Mary Keith, Calvin Keith and Roy Keith, grands and great-grand children, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Myers resided at 4322 Purdue Drive, North Chas.., S.C. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home, 4784 Gayner Ave., North Chas., S.C., phone 843-744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.