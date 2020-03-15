|
Caroline Cohen Charleston - Caroline Winthrop Weston Cohen, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Maurice Cohen, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 13, 2020. A private family service will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Caroline was born December 10, 1931 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of William Weston and Charlotte Lucas Weston. She graduated from the College of Charleston and earned a Master's degree in Anthropology from Columbia University, where she studied with Margaret Meade. She was trained as a Paralegal and worked for many years as Office Manager at the Public Defender's office in Charleston County. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Maurice Cohen of Charleston, SC, daughters, Lottie Koster of Charleston, SC, Rachel C. Pulling (Kyle) of Folly Beach, SC, Sarah Cohen Wood, (Caroline) and a son, William Cohen, (Susan), as well as nine grandchildren. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Dill Sanctuary of the Charleston Museum. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2020