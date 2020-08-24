Caroline Danowitz Charleston - Caroline Petrie Danowitz died peacefully on August 21, 2020 at the age of 100. Born on April 28, 1920 on a farm in New Windsor, Illinois, Caroline grew up riding horses and caring for the land. At the age of 19, she followed her sister, Midge, to New York City, where she worked as a secretary, gained a love of Broadway and big city life, and met and married Stanley Danowitz in 1947. During the next 52 years, until his death in 1999, they lived in Short Hills, New Jersey; Westport, Connecticut; and Seabrook Island, South Carolina. Together they enjoyed playing golf, gardening, going to the theatre, traveling, and, most importantly, raising their only daughter - and pride and joy - Jane. In 2000, Caroline moved to Bishop Gadsden, where she spent nearly all of the next two decades living independently as an active member of the BG community. She was known for her warm demeanor, smart mind, sharp dress, and as a savvy competitor at the bridge table. Later in life, Caroline shared with her daughter a keen interest in national politics and life in Washington, D.C. with much of their nightly conversation centering on the political news and gossip of the day. Never too far from her roots, Caroline was proud of her hard-working father and mother, Arnold Petrie and Mary Breckenridge Petrie, and the Illinois farm where she was raised and later managed until her death. She also spoke with pride about her "Aunt Juanita" - Juanita Breckenridge Bates - her mother's sister, who was a leader in the New York suffrage movement and the first woman to be ordained as a minister in the Congregational Church. Caroline is survived by her loving daughter, Jane Petrie Danowitz, of Annapolis, Maryland and a wonderful family that includes her sister-in-law, Mitzi Danowitz, of Altamonte Springs, Florida and eight nieces and nephews across the country. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will take place at a later time. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
